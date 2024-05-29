SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning after Josh Rojas tied the game with an RBI double and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

A second run also scored on Rodríguez's single, as Alex Bregman's throwing error allowed Rojas to score and Rodríguez to take second base.

Mitch Haniger led off the inning with a double and Jonatan Clase came in to pinch run. Clase reached third on a wild pitch and scored on Rojas's double down the first-base line.

Rodríguez hit an infield dribbler to Bregman, who looked home before throwing the ball past first baseman José Abreu to allow Rojas to score.

The winning rally came off reliever Ryan Pressly (0-2).

The Astros had retired 15 straight Mariners hitters before Haniger's double, as Astros starter Hunter Brown allowed just one run and four hits over six innings with nine strikeouts. Brown retired the final 12 batters he faced.

Rodríguez got the scoring started for Seattle with an RBI single in the first inning.

Houston's Jeremy Peña hit a deep fly ball to left field in the second, but Luke Raley robbed him of a home run to keep the Mariners in the lead.

Two innings later, Bregman hit a two-run homer off Mariners starter Luis Castillo, who gave up five hits and two earned runs over six innings, with six strikeouts.

Austin Voth and Taylor Saucedo (2-0) each pitched one scoreless inning of relief for Seattle, and Ryne Stanek worked a perfect ninth inning for his third save.

Astros pitchers struck out 14 Mariners.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Houston: The Astros claimed RHP Kaleb Ort from Baltimore and optioned him to Triple-A Sugar Land. Ort spent parts of three years in the big leagues with Boston, but had an 0-1 record with a 12.08 ERA in 14 games this season for Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Houston RHP Justin Verlander (3-2, 3.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros on Wednesday against Seattle RHP George Kirby (4-5, 4.33 ERA)

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb