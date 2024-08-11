Corey Seager and rookie Cody Bradford lead Rangers past Yankees 9-4 for a doubleheader split

Seager's 25th homer of the season highlighted a five-run sixth inning. Nathaniel Lowe and García had consecutive singles with one out. Leody Tavares hit a sinking line drive to right. Juan Soto dove and initially appeared to make the catch, but the ball fell out of his glove as he hit the ground. Soto threw to the infield and Gleyber Torres alertly threw to third base. Lowe was initially called out at third, but the ruling was overturned after Chisolm's back foot came off the side of the bag as he tried to tag the runner instead of accepting the force out.