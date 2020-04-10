Rodney Smith as a Gopher

• Set school records for all-purpose yards (5,441), kick return touchdowns (two) and longest kick return (100 yards).

• Redshirted out of high school in 2014 and took a medical redshirt in 2018 after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

• Rushed for more than 1,100 yards in 2016 and 2019. Earned third-team and second-team All-Big Ten honors for those seasons, respectively.