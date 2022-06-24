Colorado Rockies (30-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (39-32, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -159, Rockies +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins after Brendan Rodgers had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Minnesota has a 21-16 record at home and a 39-32 record overall. The Twins are 16-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 30-40 record overall and an 11-21 record on the road. The Rockies have a 16-29 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .349 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has eight doubles and four home runs. Carlos Correa is 14-for-43 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads Colorado with 17 home runs while slugging .551. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rockies: 4-6, .292 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (back), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ty Blach: 15-Day IL (wrist), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.