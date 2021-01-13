ATHENS, Ohio — Ben Roderick had 20 points as Ohio topped Miami (Ohio) 78-61 on Tuesday night.
Ben Vander Plas had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Ohio (7-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Preston added 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Mark Sears had seven rebounds.
Dalonte Brown had 16 points for the RedHawks (4-4, 1-2). Mekhi Lairy added 15 points. Dae Dae Grant had 12 points.
