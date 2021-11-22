ST. THOMAS — David Roddy had a career-high 36 points as Colorado State beat Creighton 93-81 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Sunday night.

Roddy made 13 of 20 shots, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range, for the Rams (5-0). Dischon Thomas scored a career-high 21 points, while Isaiah Stevens pitched in with a double-double — 17 points, 11 assists.

Arthur Kaluma had 16 points for the Bluejays (4-1). Ryan Nembhard added 15 points, while Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com