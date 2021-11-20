ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands — David Roddy had a career-high 30 points as Colorado State beat Bradley 66-60 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Friday.
John Tonje had 13 points for Colorado State (4-0). Dischon Thomas added 11 points. Isaiah Stevens had seven assists and six rebounds.
Terry Roberts had 24 points and six rebounds for the Braves (1-3). Ja'Shon Henry added 10 points as did Ville Tahvanainen.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Solskjaer's United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead
The wheel seems to be coming off for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.
Gophers
2:30 p.m.: Gophers: vs. Indiana. TV/radio, game updates, statistics and more
The Gophers need help from other Big Ten teams to have a chance of winning the West Division title. But they also need to beat Indiana today.
Sports
Ludwig dominant in luge World Cup, leads German men's sweep
Johannes Ludwig has quickly made himself the favorite for men's luge gold at the Beijing Olympics.
Gophers
How to watch the Gophers vs. UConn game Saturday morning
The Gophers women's basketball game vs. UConn and former Hopkins star Paige Bueckers will be available Saturday morning on a livestream from FloHoops. It…
Wild
Wild rookie Duhaime's first NHL game in Florida marks return to roots
His dad, who got him skating as a youngster, will be among supporters in attendance for a game vs. his hometown Panthers.