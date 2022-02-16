Rod Stewart wants to show you that he still rocks. Maybe that's why he's enlisted fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick as his opening act on July 8 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The concert is a part of a 38-date summer tour visiting mostly outdoor venues.

Last November, the two-time Rock Hall of Famer (solo and the Faces) released his 32nd studio album, "The Tears of Hercules." It includes a salute to T. Rex singer Marc Bolan ("Born to Boogie"), a discussion of racism ("Hold On") and a cover of "Some Kind of Wonderful," the modest '60s hit that became a bigger success for Grand Funk Railroad in the mid-70s.

The ever-charming Stewart, 77, has had his share of hit ballads, including "Tonight's the Night," and a detour into five volumes of standards, but he's also rocked with "Hot Legs" and "You Wear It Well," among others.

Sir Rod, who also will resume his Las Vegas residency this year, last performed in the Twin Cities in 2018 with opener Cyndi Lauper at the X. That show had been postponed two months because he had strep throat.

Cheap Trick, now in their 49th year, rocked Lakefront Music Fest last summer in Prior Lake. Bassist Tom Petersson was missing because of heart surgery so lead singer Robin Zander's son, Robin Taylor Zander, filled in. Meanwhile, the Illinois band released its 20th studio effort, "In Another World," last year.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at ticketmaster.com. Ticket presale information is available at rodstewart.com.