Rockies tie it on Arcia's homer in ninth, beat Brewers 4-3 in 11

MILWAUKEE — Orlando Arcia hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Kyle Farmer drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the 11th and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Sunday.
Arcia's solo shot off Brewers closer Trevor Megill that tied it at 2 was just his second of the season.
Victor Vodnik (3-2) pitched the 10th for the win. Tyler Kinley struck out pinch-hitter Jake Bauers and Isaac Collins before retiring Caleb Durbin on a flyout to end it.
Farmer singled off Grant Anderson (1-3) to score automatic runner Brenton Doyle as the Rockies rallied with a run in each of the last four innings after they were shut out in the previous 16.
Sal Frelick and Christian Yelich homered in the sixth inning off Colorado starter Germán Márquez for a 2-0 lead. It was the 18th homer for Yelich and the fifth for Frelick.
Ryan McMahon reached on a two-out, two-base throwing error by shortstop Joey Ortiz and Doyle doubled to cut it to 2-1 in the eighth.
Brewers rookie Chad Patrick allowed four hits and fanned eight in five scoreless innings. Megill allowed the tying homer and then surrendered Thairo Estrada's RBI single in the 10th.
The Brewers scored on Vodnik's wild pitch to send it to the 11th.