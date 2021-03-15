SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A winter storm that hit the Rockies over the weekend moved eastward Monday.
The storm was expected to hit hardest in a band across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, with the National Weather Service issuing a winter storm warning for the area.
School was canceled Monday in Sioux Falls, where 5 1/2 inches of snow had fallen, and no travel was advised in southern and western South Dakota.
Three to 5 inches of snow was expected in southeastern Minnesota.
