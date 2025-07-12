Rockies score winning run on wild pitch, snap a 3-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Reds

CINCINNATI — Colorado right-hander Germán Márquez struck out a season-high eight and Hunter Goodman scored on a two-out wild pitch in the eighth inning to lift the Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead, and Marquez made it stand until he exited after allowing four hits in six innings.
But Rockies reliever Jake Bird (3-1) surrendered a single to Will Benson and double to Noelvi Marte leading off the seventh, and T.J. Friedl tied it with an RBI groundout.
Reds reliever Tony Santillan (1-3) loaded the bases in the top of the eighth and was one strike away from getting out of the jam before throwing the wild pitch to score Goodman.
Cincinnati rookie right-hander Chase Burns had the best, and longest, outing of his young career, striking out a career high 10 in six innings.
Noelvi Marte gave the Reds an early 1-0 lead in the third with his fifth home run of the season as part of a 3-for-4 game that included two doubles, but Cincinnati left runners on base in eight of the nine innings.
Victor Vodnik worked around Marte's ninth-inning double and Elly De La Cruz's third intentional walk of the game to record his second save.
Key Moment