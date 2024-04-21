DENVER — Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon each hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Colorado Rockies over the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

The victory snapped a season-worst six-game losing streak for the Rockies (5-16), who entered the day with the worst record in the National League and the worst 20-game start in franchise history.

''As tough as it has been these first 21 games, there's a pretty good resiliency to the group,'' Colorado manager Bud Black said. ''For me, that's not surprising.''

McMahon's game-ending single sent home Charlie Blackmon for the fifth walk-off RBI of his career.

''I got in that spot and I just wanted to be aggressive early if something popped up down the middle,'' McMahon said. ''It did and luckily hit it to a spot that allowed us to win the game.''

Seattle broke the scoreless deadlock in the top of the 10th, when J.P. Crawford's RBI single brought home automatic runner Jorge Polanco.

Justin Lawrence (1-1) earned the win. Andrés Muñoz (1-2) took the loss.

With two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the ninth, Jacob Stallings hit a drive to deep left field that was initially ruled a double. But after a replay review, it was determined the ball deflected off the glove of a fan reaching over the wall, interfering with the outstretched arm of Seattle left fielder Jonatan Clase. As a result, Stallings was ruled out and the game went to extra innings.

''I thought it might have been a homer off the bat,'' Stallings said. ''I wasn't really sure what was going on. I saw the ball come back on the field. I just thought it hit the fence or something. I didn't really see what happened.''

Tovar had three hits for the Rockies, including his RBI single that tied it 1-all in the 10th.

The teams spent much of the afternoon failing to capitalize on excellent scoring opportunities. Through the first seven innings, Seattle and Colorado had combined to leave 18 runners on base. They were 1 of 18 with runners in scoring position.

Colorado starter Cal Quantrill gave up three hits while striking out four across six scoreless innings.

''It seemed like we had constant pressure on Quantrill, certainly through the first four innings, but couldn't come up with that big hit,'' Mariners manager Scott Servais said. ''It ends up catching up to you late in the game.''

Black noted Quantrill was battling through a stomach virus that has passed through the Rockies' clubhouse, and said the pitcher even vomited between innings.

''He took some Tums and took it like a champ,'' McMahon said. ''I've got a lot of respect for a guy that can go out there and do that.''

Quantrill was matched for much of his outing by Seattle starter George Kirby, who struck out seven and walked one in five shutout innings.

The Mariners entered on a tear at the plate, scoring 24 runs during their four-game win streak. Julio Rodríguez had two hits for Seattle, his fourth straight multi-hit game.

The doubleheader was scheduled to make up Friday's postponement that was caused by bad weather.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Activated RHP Cody Bolton from the injured list and added him to the roster as the 27th man for the doubleheader. Bolton went on the 15-day injured list April 8, retroactive to April 6, with a ''general medical issue.''

Rockies: 2B Brendan Rodgers returned to the lineup and batted sixth after missing four games with a stomach virus.

UP NEXT

Colorado RHP Peter Lambert (2-0, 2.31 ERA) was scheduled to face RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.98) in the second game of the doubleheader.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB