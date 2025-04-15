Sports

Rockies manager Bud Black's commute to Dodger Stadium interrupted by Southern California earthquake

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black had his commute to Los Angeles interrupted Monday by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California.

The Associated Press
April 15, 2025 at 2:09AM

LOS ANGELES — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black had his commute to Los Angeles interrupted Monday by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California.

The Rockies had been in San Diego for a three-game series against the Padres that ended Sunday.

The widely felt quake caused items to fall off shelves at his house in San Diego, where Black lives in the offseason. He planned to commute via train to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles for the start of a series against the Dodgers.

''I was down on the platform at 10:35 waiting for the 10:40 train. Perfect,'' he said. ''Announcement came on that because of the earthquake they had to check the tracks. I didn't want to wait.''

Instead, Black took a ride share to Dodger Stadium, which cost him not quite $200.

''Old-school meal money used to take care of it, but not anymore,'' he said, smiling.

