Rockies host the Twins to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (47-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-74, fifth in the NL West)
Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (3-8, 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-10, 5.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -168, Rockies +140; over/under is 11 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to start a three-game series.
Colorado has a 10-36 record in home games and a 22-74 record overall. The Rockies have a 7-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Minnesota is 47-49 overall and 19-29 on the road. The Twins are 35-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.
Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.