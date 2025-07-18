Sports

Rockies host the Twins to start 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (47-49, second in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-74, fifth in the NL West)

The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 8:01AM

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (3-8, 4.95 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-10, 5.44 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -168, Rockies +140; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to start a three-game series.

Colorado has a 10-36 record in home games and a 22-74 record overall. The Rockies have a 7-14 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Minnesota is 47-49 overall and 19-29 on the road. The Twins are 35-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 17 home runs, 20 walks and 52 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman is 15 for 42 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 21 home runs while slugging .574. Carlos Correa is 11 for 36 with three doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .239 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Twins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

