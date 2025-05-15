ARLINGTON, Texas — Rockies fall to Rangers 8-3 and become the 1st team to lose 36 of their first 43 games in baseball's modern era.
Rockies fall to Rangers 8-3 and become the 1st team to lose 36 of their first 43 games in baseball's modern era
Rockies fall to Rangers 8-3 and become the 1st team to lose 36 of their first 43 games in baseball's modern era.
The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 3:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference finals
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 in Game 5 to advance to the Western Conference finals.