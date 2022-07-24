Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Colorado Rockies (43-52, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -192, Rockies +163; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to end a three-game losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 52-43 record overall and a 23-19 record in home games. The Brewers are 28-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has a 15-29 record on the road and a 43-52 record overall. The Rockies are 20-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 18 home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI while hitting .227 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 12-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with a .296 batting average, and has 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 25 walks and 70 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 16-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jace Peterson: 10-Day IL (left elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.