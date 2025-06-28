Rockies come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (18-64, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (46-36, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-10, 6.48 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (5-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a four-game skid with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee is 26-16 in home games and 46-36 overall. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.
Colorado has gone 10-32 on the road and 18-64 overall. The Rockies have a 7-48 record in games when they have given up a home run.
The teams match up Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-1 in the season series.