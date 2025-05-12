Rockies chart a new course under a new manager after one of worst starts in major league history

''No one cares about what you've been through. It's all about that day's game,'' Hinch explained. ''It's hard to get to this level, and even if you endure the hardest of seasons, you're still one of the best to play. Or you're one of the best to coach. Or you're one of the best to manage. That can't be lost because you have a bad season, or you have a grueling season.''