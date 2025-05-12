Rockies chart a new course under a new manager after one of worst starts in major league history

DENVER — All the losing nearly reduced lefty Kyle Freeland to tears as he recently chatted about the woeful state of his hometown team.
It's a gloomy situation that has the Colorado Rockies off to a 7-33 start — one of the worst in major league history — and led to the firing Sunday of manager Bud Black.
Freeland wears his feelings for his city — to the team he grew up rooting for — on his sleeve. More specifically, his right arm, where there are tattoos of the elevation (5,280), area code (303) and an outline of the mountains. The losses weigh heavily on him.
Change arrived in the Mile High air when Black, the franchise's all-time winningest manager and the only voice that many of the Rockies players have ever known, was let go.
Now, it's Warren Schaeffer's turn to navigate the Rockies away from a season that's careening toward infamy. The Rockies have the worst start since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles began 6-34. Colorado is on pace for 134 losses a season after the Chicago White Sox went 41-121 — the worst since baseball adopted a 162-game schedule in 1961.
Promoted from third-base coach to interim manager, Schaeffer inherits a team that's second-to-last in runs — despite playing home games at hitter friendly Coors Field — and first in strikeouts. The pitching staff has surrendered the most runs in the big leagues and fanned the least amount of batters.
''It's on all of our shoulders,'' Freeland said of the turnaround. ''We need to be better, and we need to continue to progress forward.''
The firing of Black came a day after a 21-0 loss to the San Diego Padres. The news was announced late in a 92-87 loss by the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 against Oklahoma City at nearby Ball Arena.