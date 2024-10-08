Rockies bringing back the franchise's all-time winningest manager Bud Black for the 2025 season

"While our recent results on the field did not meet expectations, we believe this team is heading in the right direction with the growth of very talented young players,'' Rockies senior vice president and general manager Bill Schmidt said in a statement. ''Our organization is committed to giving our fans the winning team that they deserve. We believe the foundation we're building with our core roster and our farm system, along with Buddy's skills, experience and knowledge are instrumental in achieving our goal of playing games in October.''