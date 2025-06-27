Sports

Rockies aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Brewers

Colorado Rockies (18-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-36, second in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 8:01AM

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Brewers: Jose Quintana (5-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three straight games.

Milwaukee has a 25-16 record in home games and a 45-36 record overall. The Brewers have a 32-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado is 10-31 on the road and 18-63 overall. The Rockies are 13-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .296 batting average, and has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBIs. Christian Yelich is 18 for 42 with two home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has 17 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Rockies. Tyler Freeman is 13 for 35 with two doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .317 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (back), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (back), Ezequiel Tovar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tanner Gordon: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

