Rockies aim to break 3-game losing streak, take on the Brewers

Colorado Rockies (18-63, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (45-36, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: TBD; Brewers: Jose Quintana (5-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three straight games.
Milwaukee has a 25-16 record in home games and a 45-36 record overall. The Brewers have a 32-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Colorado is 10-31 on the road and 18-63 overall. The Rockies are 13-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .296 batting average, and has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBIs. Christian Yelich is 18 for 42 with two home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.