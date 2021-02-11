PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Rockets fired by militants inside Afghanistan killed a five-year-old boy and wounded seven other children in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, the military said.

The attack took place in Bajur, a former tribal region that was also once a Taliban stronghold, it added in a statement, providing no further details. Bajur served as a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militants until a few years ago, when the army said it cleared the area of insurgents.

However, similar cross-border attacks continue in Bajur.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a 2,400-kilometer (1,500-mile) internationally recognized border known as the Durand Line, which was drawn in the 19th century when the British dominated South Asia. Kabul has never recognized the boundary. The two sides also often accuse each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along the porous frontier.