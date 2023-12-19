NEW YORK — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and coach Ime Udoka have been fined for directing inappropriate language to officials at the end of a 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
Brooks was fined $35,000 for his language and for publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka was fined $25,000, the NBA announced Tuesday.
Both were ejected with about 38 seconds remaining in the game.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
With Jets eliminated, Rodgers says he won't return until next season.
Aaron Rodgers said if the Jets had won at Miami and remained in the postseason hunt, he "would have pushed it as far as I could this week'' to return from his torn Achilles tendon.
Sports
Long losing streaks are uncomfortable for NBA players. It can be part of their pro indoctrination
food, culture, double teams — since the top pick's arrival with the San Antonio Spurs.
Randball
Will your favorite Minnesota teams end up on Amazon Prime Video?
In a make-or-break time for Diamond Sports, the parent company that runs Bally Sports regional networks, two big pieces of news emerged this week.
Sports
Sports
QB transfers dominate the headlines. But the portal's had a major impact on other positions too
All the attention surrounding quarterbacks who switch schools has overshadowed how the transfer portal has affected the way colleges try to stockpile talent at other positions.