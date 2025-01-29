NEW YORK — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profane language during a live televised postgame interview.
Rockets' Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for using profane language in televised interview
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profane language during a live televised postgame interview.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
January 29, 2025 at 7:06PM
The interview took place after Brooks made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a 114-112 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.
The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend in July to enter her first 3-point contest as a pro.