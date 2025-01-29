Sports

Rockets' Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for using profane language in televised interview

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profane language during a live televised postgame interview.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
January 29, 2025 at 7:06PM
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, shown against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 28, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/The Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profane language during a live televised postgame interview.

The interview took place after Brooks made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a 114-112 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend in July to enter her first 3-point contest as a pro.

Sports

NCAA beach volleyball championships to take place in Alabama rather than California

Sports

Eagles' run to the Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs is fueled by changes after epic collapse last season