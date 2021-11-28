HOUSTON — Christian Wood scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds to help the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Rockets have won two straight after a 15-game losing streak.

Charlotte's P.J. Washington forced overtime with a putback dunk off a missed 3 from LaMelo Ball, tying it at 135 with 4.4 seconds remaining.

In overtime, Kelly Oubre Jr. missed a 3 with 3 seconds remaining that would have given Charlotte the lead.

The Rockets entered the fourth with a 110-99 lead and led by as much as 17 in the game, but Charlotte tied it at 124 with 3:38 remaining and briefly took the lead a few plays later.

Charlotte entered Saturday having won three straight and eight of its last nine games.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 31 points, Oubre had 23, Miles Bridges 22, Gordon Hayward 21 and Ball 19.

For Houston, Kevin Porter Jr. had 23, Eric Gordon 22, Garrison Mathews 20 and Jae'Sean Tate added 16.

The Rockets were boosted by hot 3-point shooting. Houston hit 23 of 49 3-pointers for 46.9%. The Rockets improved to 3-3 when making more 3s than their opponent. They're 0-13 when they get outshot from long range.

Houston played its first game without rookie point guard Jalen Green, the second-overall pick, who suffered a left hamstring strain.

Houston was coming off a 118-113 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Hornets: C Mason Plumlee missed the game with a right calf strain. … Oubre received a technical foul with 1:58 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Rockets: PG John Wall, who has not played this season while the Rockets try to facilitate a trade, took shots during a pregame workout. Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Saturday night that Wall has had conversations with GM Rafael Stone about a possible return.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Chicago on Monday night.

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Monday night.