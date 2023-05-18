Take yourself to the Fetus if you want to meet Hozier, the Irish rock star best known for "Take Me to Church."

After performing last night at First Avenue, Hozier will offer free photo ops and a pre-autographed photo at 3 p.m. today at the Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Av. S., Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis music institution said Hozier will announce his new album, "Unreal Unearth," due Aug. 18.

The meet-and-greet will be limited to 500 people, who can preorder his new album.

Hozier, whom you can call Andrew if you like, is doing similar appearances at record stores in Boston, Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., during his concert tour.