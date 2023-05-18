Take yourself to the Fetus if you want to meet Hozier, the Irish rock star best known for "Take Me to Church."
After performing last night at First Avenue, Hozier will offer free photo ops and a pre-autographed photo at 3 p.m. today at the Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Av. S., Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis music institution said Hozier will announce his new album, "Unreal Unearth," due Aug. 18.
The meet-and-greet will be limited to 500 people, who can preorder his new album.
Hozier, whom you can call Andrew if you like, is doing similar appearances at record stores in Boston, Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., during his concert tour.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
CNN's Amanpour criticizes network's decision to hold Trump town hall
Veteran correspondent Christiane Amanpour became the most prominent CNN journalist to publicly criticize her network for airing last week's town hall with former President Donald Trump.
Variety
Mastodon bones unearthed by Michigan work crew go on display in museum
A selection of bones belonging to a juvenile mastodon who roamed the woods of Michigan 13,000 years ago is now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, after workers unearthed it by chance last year.
World
'Indiana Jones' swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of ''Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'' in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.
Music
Meet rock star Hozier for free at 3 p.m. today at the Electric Fetus
After performing at First Avenue, the "Take Me to Church" hitmaker is touting an album due in August.
Variety
'Barkitecture' puts dogs at center of Minneapolis homeowner's laundry room design
Kaisa Johnson is one of a growing number of dog owners who are incorporating pet-friendly designs into their homes.