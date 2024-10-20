Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more

Hagar noted that Foreigner currently tours without any original members. ''That's how good the songs are,'' he said. ''Who deserves this more than Foreigner?'' Demi Lovato and Slash joined the touring Foreigner for ''Feels Like the First Time'' and Hagar then took lead for "Hot Blooded." Kelly Clarkson thrilled with a powerful ''I Want to Know What Love Is'' but the arena erupted when original singer Lou Gramm joined her.