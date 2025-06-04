Nation

Rock band Heart offering reward for instruments stolen from New Jersey venue

Two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour, and the musicians are now offering a reward for information leading to their return.

The Associated Press
June 4, 2025 at 2:14PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Two irreplaceable instruments owned by members of the rock band Heart were stolen from a venue in New Jersey last weekend as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour, and the musicians are now offering a reward for information leading to their return.

The band was set to kick off the An Evening With Heart tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, and its gear had been set up there the day prior to the show. Among the items stolen were a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

''These instruments are more than just tools of our trade — they're extensions of our musical souls," Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group. "We're heartbroken, and we're asking for their safe return— no questions asked. Their value to us is immeasurable.''

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the '70s and have had hits like ''Magic Man,'' ''Crazy on You'' and ''Alone.'' The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

The Latest: 10.9 million more people projected to lose insurance in 2034 from GOP tax bill cuts

The Congressional Budget Office estimates an increase of 10.9 million people without health insurance under President Donald Trump's big bill, including 1.4 million who are in the country without legal status in state-funded programs. The package would reduce federal outlays, or spending, by $1.3 trillion over that period, the budget office said.

World

US- and Israeli-backed group pauses food delivery in Gaza after deadly shootings

Nation

Join scientists as they drive into hailstorms to study the costly weather extreme