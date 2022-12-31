A Rochester woman died after a single-car accident on Interstate 35E in downtown St. Paul on Friday night.
Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh, 31, was southbound on I-35E at I-94 before 8 p.m. Friday when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of her compact car, striking the median wall, the Minnesota State Patrol said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died, the patrol said.
Pugh was wearing a seat belt and her air bag deployed, the patrol said; it was unknown whether alcohol was involved. Road conditions were dry.
