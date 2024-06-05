ROCHESTER — The famous high-end steakhouse chain Ruth's Chris Steak House is opening its second location in Minnesota here next month, capping off more than a year's worth of work from staff at the Kahler Grand Hotel to bring the restaurant to the area.

Ruth's Chris is set to open inside the Kahler on June 17 with more than 80 employees. If its prices are comparable to the Ruth's Chris Minneapolis location, it will be one of, if not the most expensive restaurant in Rochester.

"We thought that it's an amenity not just for our hotel but for the city of Rochester that we were extremely thrilled to have," said Matt Williams, vice president at Red Pine Capital Management. Red Pine advises the Kahler Hospitality Group, which oversees the hotel.

That means appetizers starting at $21, salads starting at $14 and steaks starting at $56.

Bringing Ruth's Chris to Rochester was part of the Kahler's multi-year restoration project, according to Williams. Ruth's Chris was interested in Rochester as a potential market, while Kahler staff were looking for new ways to draw people to the century-old hotel nestled in the heart of downtown.

"You can't have a better location for a fine dining establishment and the pieces just kind of fell into place," Williams said.

In a statement, incoming general manager Gena Cadman said the restaurant company's goal is to make fine dining less intimidating.

"Our team can't wait to give a warm welcome to guests and introduce our community to the incredible service and signature steak cuts that Ruth's Chris is famous for," Cadman said.

The new Rochester restaurant is more than 9,000-square feet and also includes a bar area, patio and space for private events. Ruth's Chris is famous for serving a variety of steaks sizzling on a 500-degree plate, including a center-cut filet ($56), New York strip ($63) and their Cowboy Ribeye ($77). Ruth's Chris has more than 150 locations worldwide.



