A woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found dead in their Rochester apartment, and police say the two are victims of homicide.

Police say that family members, concerned they had not heard from the 23-year-old woman lately, went to her apartment Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of NE. 31st Avenue and saw that the child was dead.

That’s when relatives alerted authorities, who then found body of the mother in the apartment, according to police.

Police did not offer more details on how the two were killed.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deaths is urged to call police at 1-507-328-6928.