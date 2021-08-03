Police say a standoff with a man was "safely" resolved in a southeast Rochester hotel, Monday evening.

Law enforcement responded to a report of an agitated man who was possibly armed at 3 p.m., according to local television station KAAL-TV. By 8 p.m. the man was detained and a woman inside the room with him was unharmed, according to the station.

Residents of the hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE said they had been prevented from returning to their rooms after police moved in shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Dawn Helmic, who has lived at the hotel for a month, was taking a shuttle bus home from her job at a coffee shop. She saw social media posts about the incident and called the hotel desk.

A manager told her "it was an isolated incident and it was under control," Helmic said. But the shuttle wasn't allowed to drop her at the hotel, instead letting her off about 300 yards away outside a police perimeter.

She said she was concerned for her two dogs, Kain and Kratos, who were in her room.

johnreinan@startribune.com • 612-673-7402

alexchhith@startribune.com • 612-673-4759