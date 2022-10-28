ROCHESTER — A police officer here who shot and killed an ax-wielding man in July has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Mower County Attorney's Office has declined to take action against Rochester officer Michael Bottcher for his role in the July 30 shooting of 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler during a traffic stop.

"Mr. Hippler's actions and statements gave Officer Bottcher no option other than the use of deadly force," Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen wrote in a letter dated Wednesday to the Minnesota Criminal Bureau of Apprehension.

The Rochester Police Department released body camera footage Friday showing Bottcher stopping Hippler around 1 a.m. on Hwy. 63 near near the Hwy. 52 underpass as the white van he drove matched a vehicle suspected in a burglary. Footage showed Hippler advancing on Bottcher carrying what appears to be a hatchet, at one point zig-zagging, while telling Bottcher to kill him.

In the video, Bottcher backs up from his squad care repeatedly tells Hippler to drop the axe. Bottcher fired a single shot as another car drives up. Hippler continued to approach Bottcher until the officer fired about five more shots.

Bottcher "was in fear for his own safety and the safety of the approaching civilians and other officers," Nelsen wrote.

Hippler was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he later died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. Bottcher was placed on administrative leave, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement Bottcher "did what he had to do and what he was trained to do for his own personal safety and the safety of the public. These situations are very stressful and taxing on the officer, the agency and the community."

A police spokesperson said Bottcher is in the process of returning to duty and is expected back in a few weeks.