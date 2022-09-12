A motorcyclist died in a collision with a passenger vehicle over the weekend southeast of Rochester, officials said.
The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 52 in Orion Township, the State Patrol said.
The motorcyclist who died was identified by the patrol as Rick J. Hutton, 36, of Rochester. The patrol said Hutton did not have on a helmet at the time of the crash.
Hutton was riding south and collided with the northbound car, the patrol said.
The car's driver, 57-year-old Nicholas A. Sprau, and passenger Virgene L. Sprau, both of nearby Chatfield, were uninjured, according to the patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
3-day nurses strike begins at hospitals in Twin Cities, Duluth
The protest is scheduled to last until 7 a.m. Thursday. Hospital administrators said last week that they were planning to hire enough temporary nurses to maintain their usual operations but will scale back as needed.
Rochester
Rochester motorcyclist is killed in collision with passenger vehicle
The crash occurred over the weekend southeast of Rochester, the State Patrol said.
Officials ID driver killed in collision with a FedEx truck near Northfield
The woman taught elementary school for 25 years.
South Metro
A fiery truck crash late at night in Scott County kills driver, injures passenger
Alcohol may have been a factor, Sheriff's Office says.
Local
What you need to know about the nurses strike in the Twin Cities, Duluth
Temporary nurses will staff hospitals during the strike by members of the Minnesota Nurses Association.