A motorcyclist died in a collision with a passenger vehicle over the weekend southeast of Rochester, officials said.

The crash occurred about 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 52 in Orion Township, the State Patrol said.

The motorcyclist who died was identified by the patrol as Rick J. Hutton, 36, of Rochester. The patrol said Hutton did not have on a helmet at the time of the crash.

Hutton was riding south and collided with the northbound car, the patrol said.

The car's driver, 57-year-old Nicholas A. Sprau, and passenger Virgene L. Sprau, both of nearby Chatfield, were uninjured, according to the patrol.