A Rochester man crashed a pickup truck he stole earlier that day and was killed, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday about 15 miles southeast of Mankato near Pemberton, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ezequiel Angel Balderas, 20, was heading north on County Road 53 near 144th Street, ran off the road, hit a field approach and sent the pickup airborne, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Balderas was thrown from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The pickup was reported stolen about an hour earlier from Austin, Minn., the Sheriff’s Office said.