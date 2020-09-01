A Rochester man crashed a pickup truck he stole earlier that day and was killed, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday about 15 miles southeast of Mankato near Pemberton, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ezequiel Angel Balderas, 20, was heading north on County Road 53 near 144th Street, ran off the road, hit a field approach and sent the pickup airborne, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Balderas was thrown from the vehicle and declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.
The pickup was reported stolen about an hour earlier from Austin, Minn., the Sheriff’s Office said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Home & Garden
DNR warns Minnesotans about spread of invasive 'jumping worms'
"I never imagined an invasive species as horrific," said Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology.
Local
How Charter Commission kept Minneapolis police reform off November ballot
Voters in Minneapolis won't get to decide the future of policing in November.
Duluth
Charge: Killer left murder weapon next to body in Lino Lakes home
The shooter said his victim stole from him, according to the criminal complaint.
Coronavirus
After two-week delay, U will reopen campus dormitories and classrooms
Students will begin moving into residence halls in Duluth on Sept. 9, in the Twin Cities on Sept. 15 and in Rochester on Sept. 18, with some restrictions. The university has created a four-step process limiting students' movement on campus.
National
The Latest: Trump meets with law enforcement in Kenosha
The Latest on the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake (all times local):