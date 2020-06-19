Federal authorities have charged a Rochester man with setting a fire at a pawnshop near the site of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Montez T. Lee, 25, was charged Monday in a federal complaint with one count of arson for a May 28 fire at the Max It Pawn, 2726 Lake Street. The pawnshop is about two blocks from Minneapolis police’s Third Precinct station, which was set on fire the same night by other suspects as thousands protested the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man from St. Louis Park who was killed on May 25 after then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Montez is at least the 11th person charged in federal court in connection with various arsons and other crimes that took place in Minnesota in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. Court filings indicate that the investigation is continuing.

According to the criminal complaint: On June 8 investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives received three videos from an anonymous source that allegedly showed Lee committing the crime.

One video showed Lee pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the building and then standing outside holding his fist in the air as it burned, the complaint says. A second video showed Lee standing in front of the burning building speaking to the person recording, it says.

“[Expletive] this place,” Lee said, according to the complaint. “We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.”

Montez T. Lee

A third video showed Lee and a group of men joking about attacking restaurants, then cut to people looting the pawnshop, the charges say.

Investigators found a Facebook profile allegedly linked to Lee that contained a public post about the pawnshop fire. The post included the caption, “Prod The Real Activist Doe,” followed by emojis of a laughing face, a fire and a skull, according to the criminal complaint.

Floyd’s killing set of days of protests around the metro and world that also included the looting, vandalism and burning of hundreds of buildings in the metro area.

All four former officers who were at the scene of Floyd’s killing face criminal charges and are scheduled to appear in court June 29.