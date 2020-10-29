MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says a Rochester man is in jail in connection with the fatal overdose of a Mankato woman.
Twenty-six-year-old Alissa Troester was found dead in her kitchen last August and died from a potent opioid overdose, according to the task force.
A criminal complaint said the 37-year-old man suspected of providing the drugs to Troester was arrested Wednesday on a charge of third-degree murder.
Investigators used social media messaging between Troester and Jesse Skelly to track him down. Skelly has denied providing the drugs to Troester.
Court records do not list an attorney for Skelly.
