A high school ethnic studies and English language teacher in the Rochester school district was named the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

Natalia Benjamin, 43, teaches at Century High School, and is the first Latino educator and first teacher from the Rochester district to win the award. As the state's Teacher of the Year, she will represent Minnesota in the national contest and serve as an advocate for education.

"I was very humbled and surprised," Benjamin said. "It's an honor to represent Minnesota educators with this recognition."

Benjamin is the 57th recipient of the title and was chosen by an independent selection committee that reviewed 75 candidates, which were then narrowed down to nine finalists.

This fall will be Benjamin's 7th year in the Rochester district. Before that, she was a substitute teacher and a paraprofessional in the district and had taught foreign language classes to elementary students in Idaho.

Teaching languages is a passion for Benjamin, who is a native Spanish speaker who grew up speaking, reading and writing in French while attending a French school in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Remembering her own experiences learning new languages has helped her understand students' struggles and insecurities, she said.

"There's a lot of anxiety and perfectionism attached to language learning," she said. "I want my students to know that it's ok to make mistakes because that's a part of the learning process."

Molly Murphy, assistant principal at Century High School, wrote a letter supporting Benjamin's nomination. In it, she wrote that Benjamin has an ability to vary instruction and adjust her lessons to specifically meet her students' needs. "Natalia creates an open, supportive environment with mutual respect among the students," Murphy wrote.

Over her years of teaching, Benjamin said she's learned that supporting her students means more than focusing on the curriculum. That proved especially true during the pandemic. Not only did she have to get creative and adaptable with her lessons, she also got a new window into the home lives of her students.

"It pushed me to be more empathetic for my students as individuals," she said. "We found out there was a lot going on behind the cameras."

As she prepares for the coming school year, Benjamin aims to provide a supportive community in her classroom.

"It's been a tough year and we don't know what's ahead," she said. "But if we can be there for each other, we can tackle it."

The Teacher of the Year program is organized by Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union.

