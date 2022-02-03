A driver was killed when he lost control of his car and hit a tree in southern Minnesota, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after noon Wednesday on Hwy. 58 at W. 9th Street in Zumbrota, the State Patrol said.

The driver was identified as Wayne P. Peterson, 76, of Rochester. A passenger, Sharon M. Peterson, also 76 and from Rochester, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, according to the patrol.