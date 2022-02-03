A driver was killed when he lost control of his car and hit a tree in southern Minnesota, authorities said.
The wreck occurred shortly after noon Wednesday on Hwy. 58 at W. 9th Street in Zumbrota, the State Patrol said.
The driver was identified as Wayne P. Peterson, 76, of Rochester. A passenger, Sharon M. Peterson, also 76 and from Rochester, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, according to the patrol.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Obituaries
Delma Francis, former Star Tribune journalist, dies at 68
Friends and colleagues remember Delma Francis for her love of journalism, bright smile, Kentuckian charm and passion for mentoring young reporters. "The biggest thing [for…
Rochester
Rochester driver killed in crash in Zumbrota
The car left the road and hit a tree, the patrol said.
Local
Older of 2 women carried out last week's murder-suicide in Crystal, authorities say
Both were shot in the head, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
Music
Workingman's reggae singer Lynval Jackson is in his third decade as a Twin Cities all-star
Back for this weekend's Bob Marley tributes, Jackson also spreads warm vibes weekly with his International Reggae All-Stars.
Local
Students' dispute led to shooting at Richfield school, police say
Richfield police and local officials shared new details about a shooting that left one student dead and another seriously wounded. The suspects in jail are 2 men, ages 18 and 19, from Minneapolis.