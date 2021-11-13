FRESNO, Calif. — Orlando Robinson had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Fresno State routed Long Island University 84-60 on Friday night.
Jordan Campbell and Isaiah Hill added 15 points each for the Bulldogs (2-0). Campbell also had seven rebounds. Destin Whitaker scored 10.
Ty Flowers had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (0-2). Eral Penn added 15 points.
