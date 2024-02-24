GREEN BAY, Wis. — Anthony Roberts put up 31 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Green Bay 85-59 on Friday night.

Roberts added five rebounds for the Mastodons (18-10, 9-8 Horizon League). Jalen Jackson added 17 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had nine rebounds. Rasheed Bello had 16 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Will Eames finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (17-11, 12-5). Clarence Cummings III added 13 points and seven rebounds for Green Bay. In addition, Elijah Jones had 12 points and two blocks.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Purdue Fort Wayne visits Milwaukee and Green Bay hosts Youngstown State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.