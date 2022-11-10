TEANECK, N.J. — Demetre Roberts had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson's 106-66 win against Mercy on Wednesday night.
Roberts added six assists for the Knights (1-1). Grant Singleton added 18 points while shooting 7 for 12. Heru Bligen finished with 13 points.
James Taylor Jr. led the Mavericks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Jayden Dewaal added 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Manhattan on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
