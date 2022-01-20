DES MOINES, Iowa — Terry Roberts had 18 points and Rienk Mast scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds and Bradley beat Drake 83-71 on Wednesday night.
Connor Hickman chipped in 15 points and Ville Tahvanainen 11 for Bradley (9-10, 3-4 Missouri Valley Conference).
Tucker DeVries had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-2). Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and eight rebounds and Roman Penn scored 14.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
