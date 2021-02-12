ATLANTA — Justin Roberts had 21 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated Georgia Southern 79-75 on Thursday night.
Corey Allen had 19 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (9-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Eliel Nsoseme added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kane Williams had 13 points.
Zack Bryant had 21 points for the Eagles (12-10, 6-7). Gedi Juozapaitis added 17 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
