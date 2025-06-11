WASHINGTON — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. names eight vaccine committee replacements, including a prominent critic of COVID-19 shots.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. names eight vaccine committee replacements, including a prominent critic of COVID-19 shots
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. names eight vaccine committee replacements, including a prominent critic of COVID-19 shots.
The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 9:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Judge says government must release Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil from detention, but can appeal by Friday
Judge says government must release Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil from detention, but can appeal by Friday.