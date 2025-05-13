Robert Benton, Oscar-winning filmmaker of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dead at 92

His career soared in 1979 with his adaptation of the Avery Corman novel "Kramer vs. Kramer," about a self-absorbed advertising executive who becomes a loving parent to his young son after his wife walks out, only to have her return and ask for custody. Starring Hoffman and Streep, the movie was praised as a perceptive, emotional portrait of changing family roles and expectations and received five Academy Awards, including best picture. Hoffman, disenchanted at the time with the film business, would cite ''Kramer vs. Kramer'' and Benson's direction for reviving his love for movie acting.