Robert and Smith help the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 4-2

Sports

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 3:30AM

HOUSTON — Luis Robert Jr. homered, Shane Smith pitched six effective innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Edgar Quero had two RBIs as last-place Chicago won for the fourth time in five games.

Robert hit a run-scoring double in the second and his sixth homer in the fourth, a solo drive to left-center off Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2). He also made a sliding catch on Jake Meyers' liner to center in the eighth, stranding runners on the corners.

Smith (3-3) allowed one run and seven hits in his second straight win.

Grant Taylor, one of Chicago's top prospects, worked a 1-2-3 seventh in his major league debut. He hit 101.5 mph on his first pitch, a ball to Victor Caratini.

Brandon Eisert handled the ninth for his second save.

Isaac Paredes and Yainer Diaz each hit a sacrifice fly for Houston in the opener of a six-game homestand. McCullers permitted four runs and four hits in five innings.

