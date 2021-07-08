Dr. Robby Sikka, who served as the Timberwolves vice president of performance and technology, is stepping down from his role to pursue other opportunities.

Sikka oversaw the Wolves' player performance and worked with staff and players as it related to things such as injuries, fatigue and nutrition. He also oversaw the team's response to COVID-19.

There's a possibility Sikka could stay on in a consulting role.

"It's been an honor and pleasure to help them the last two years, and I am grateful for the opportunity to take care of a team that has meant so much to me as a Minnesotan," Sikka said. "I grew up in Minnesota, got married across the street from Target Center, and the Timberwolves have played a huge role in my life. I love the franchise. The pandemic has given me some perspective on life and what I can do to help others, and how important it is to use whatever time I have to its maximal benefit for the world."

Sikka, was previously the associate director for Mayo Clinic Sports and completed an anesthesiology residence at the University of Minnesota with a special interest in sports, physiology and technology. He helped shape the Wolves' response to COVID-19 and worked closely with the NBA and researchers at Yale to devise saliva coronavirus tests last spring and summer.

"The personal relationships that I developed with players, staff, and the entire organization were life-changing and taught me a lot," Sikka said. "I am disappointed that I was not able to help bring the team a championship to Minnesota, but I know that the organization is headed in the right direction and they have made major strides in the area of player health and wellness.Yet despite all the work we have done, there remains much work to be done on COVID."

President Gersson Rosas brought Sikka on board shortly after he was hired and Sikka worked with the team for the last two years and said he was thankful to the Wolves' leadership team for the opportunity.