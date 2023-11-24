Residents living in Robbinsdale's Ward 2 will go to the polls on May 14 to elect a new City Council member.

Sheila Webb, who had represented the eastern side of the city since 2021, resigned from the council in October. The City Council formally accepted her resignation at its Nov. 7 meeting and voted to hold a special election to fill the vacant seat in May.

Candidates can file between March 5 and March 19. If more two candidates file, the city will hold a primary on May 14 and the special general election will be moved to Aug. 13, the city said.

The winner will complete Webb's term, which runs through the end of 2024.

Webb didn't specifically say why she stepped down, but in her resignation letter wrote: "I am very appreciative of having had the opportunity to learn about the operations of the city. I wish the city increased unity and prosperity."