Police said they shot and wounded a suicidal man who came out of a Robbinsdale home with a firearm on Sunday afternoon.

The Robbinsdale Police Department said officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of France Avenue N. The statement said officers tried to contact the man and "unexpectedly the individual came out of the residence with a firearm and began advancing on the officers, ignoring commands to stop, when an officer discharged their firearm striking the individual."

The victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with noncritical injuries, said a spokeswoman with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The BCA is investigating the shooting and spokeswoman Jill Oliveira said additional information will be provided after interviews with witnesses.

Kim Hyatt