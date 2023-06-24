Authorities in Robbinsdale are working to contain oil that spilled from a container Friday afternoon.

The Robbinsdale Fire Department say they responded to reports of an oil spill at the Sipe and Gray Oil Station located at 4200 West Broadway. They arrived at around 4:45 p.m. to find that an oil container behind the building was leaking.

Firefighters contained it at first, but unexpected heavy rain washed some of the oil into a storm sewer drain despite help from the Robbinsdale Public Works Department.

That drain leads to South Twin Lake.

Authorities say that containment and abatement will continue at the lake and the at the site of the spill with help from the State of Minnesota Duty Officer and the Environmental Protection Agency.